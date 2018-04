Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in financial shares and as Bank of Canada chief showed comfort with inflation running above the central bank’s 2 percent target.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 28.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,512.38. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)