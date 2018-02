TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to a four-month low on Monday, pressured by a drop in financial and industrial shares as a selloff in global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 86.69 points, or 0.56 percent, to 15,519.34, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)