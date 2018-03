Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened little changed on Wednesday as gains in shares of natural resource companies and banks were offset by a drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals after it gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.08 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,688.23. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)