CANADA STOCKS-TSX nudges higher with consumer, energy stock gains

TORONTO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Tuesday as an earnings beat boosted convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard and other consumer stocks and energy companies also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.65 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,060.77 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory, with the heavyweight financial group in the red.