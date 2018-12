Dec 19(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday after the domestic annual inflation rate in November dropped below the Bank of Canada’s 2 percent target for the first time in 10 months, underscoring market expectations that imminent interest rate hikes are off the table.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 80 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,496.89. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)