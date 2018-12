Dec 18(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, after notching its lowest close in more than two years in the previous session, as Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said interest rate hikes could be interrupted amid signs of slowing growth and low oil prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.8 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,378.45. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)