April 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as energy stocks gained after crude prices shot up and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s promise to cut import tariffs diffused escalating trade war worries.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 104.64 points, or 0.69 percent, to 15,332.34. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)