May 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday, as precious metals miners gained on higher gold prices, while a rise in Manulife Financial shares boosted the financial sector.

* At 9:30AM ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 8.4 points, or 0.05 percent, to 15,636.33. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)