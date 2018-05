May 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by shares of energy companies, as oil prices gained after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 44.23 points, or 0.28 percent, to 15,886.94. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)