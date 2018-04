April 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial stocks and optimism over progress in NAFTA trade deal talks, amid easing trade war worries.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 53.46 points, or 0.35 percent, to 15,217.83. All the ten main index sectors were in positive territory. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)