April 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday as the energy sector lagged, and China’s move to impose additional duties on U.S. products revived global trade war concerns.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 67.96 points, or 0.44 percent, to 15,299.33. Nine of the 11 main sectors were in the red. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)