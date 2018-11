Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell at open on Friday, as energy shares dropped on decline in oil prices, while latest data showed the economy grew in line with expectations in the third quarter.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.4 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,149.64. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)