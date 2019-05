May 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, as investors worried over the fate of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute, with U.S. President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Chinese goods even as the two sides held talks.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.54 points, or 0.35 percent, at 16,264.21.