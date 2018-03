March 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, led by the materials and energy sectors as oil prices slipped and with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting later this week.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.64 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,674.69. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)