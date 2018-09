Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped at the open on Friday, as investors assessed data showing stronger-than-expected domestic economic growth and ahead of an expected U.S.-Mexico trade agreement that will exclude Canada.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 16,158.68. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)