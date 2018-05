May 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Tuesday as energy shares fell, while investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 3.62 points, or 0.02 percent, to 15,805.01. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)