TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock slipped on Wednesday, weighed by declines for financial and industrial shares, after the resignation of top U.S. economic adviser Gary Cohn added to investor worries of a trade war that could hurt the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 13.01 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,532.18, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups lost ground. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)