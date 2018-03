March 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index climbed on Monday from five-week lows, led by gains in financial stocks, as reports of trade war worries between China and the United States cooled.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 117.43 points, or 0.77 percent, to 15,341.17. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)