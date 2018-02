TORONTO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index climbed to a three-week high on Monday as financial and materials companies led broad-based gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 42.63 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,681.08, shortly after the open. All of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)