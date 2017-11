TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index moved higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.7 percent gain for the week, with financial and energy shares leading a broad rise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.74 points, or 0.31 percent, at 16,124.04 shortly after the open. All 10 main sectors were in positive territory. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)