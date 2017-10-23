CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps

(Adds details about financial, mining sectors; updates prices)

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, with a gain in the financial sectors offset by a selloff in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp.

Eldorado fell 15.6 percent to C$2.31 after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.97 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,888.19. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

The financial sector added 0.2 percent. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.3 percent to C$101.54, and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.4 percent to C$81.29.

Weakness in bullion prices weighed on the gold-mining sector. Goldcorp Inc gave back 0.5 percent to C$16.46. Yamana Gold Inc slipped 1.5 percent to C$3.36.

Hudson’s Bay Co shares dropped 3.4 percent to C$11.55 after the company said late on Friday that Chief Executive Gerald Storch would leave the company. Activist investor Jonathan Litt said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)