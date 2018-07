TORONTO, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index seesawed on Wednesday as declines for industrial and consumer discretionary shares offset gains for technology and utility stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 2.82 points, or 0.02 percent, to 16,265.98, shortly after the open. Six of the index’s 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)