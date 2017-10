TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell broadly on Friday, with energy shares hurt by a more than 2.5 percent fall in crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index declined 64.84 points, or 0.41 percent, to 15,711.46. Healthcare was the only group among the TSX’s 10 key sectors that advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by W Simon)