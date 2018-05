(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by the energy index as oil prices fell more than 2 percent towards $77 a barrel.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.99 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,074.63. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)