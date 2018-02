TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday after a strong U.S. inflation report weighed on investor sentiment, while energy shares were pressured by lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index declined 59.76 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,156.71, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)