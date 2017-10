TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Friday, as the energy and financial stocks led broad declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 27.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,145.43. Consumer discretionary stocks were the lone gainers among the index’s 10 biggest groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)