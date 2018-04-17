FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises amid broad rally led by financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show a decision on interest rates is expected, not an increase in rates)

April 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday on stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data and with financial stocks gaining on the potential of a more upbeat economic assessment by the Bank of Canada at an interest rate decision this week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 33.8 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,334.18.

Nine of the index’s 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

