April 30, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

TMX working with hardware maker to implement permanent fix: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s TMX Group Ltd, which experienced an outage that shut down its exchanges on Friday, is working closely with a hardware maker to implement a permanent fix over the next week, Chief Executive Lou Eccleston told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

All safeguards are in place now to prevent that glitch from happening again, Eccleston said. Canada’s major stock exchanges resumed trading on Monday after Friday’s disruption. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

