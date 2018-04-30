Canada's stock exchanges resume trading, TSX rises to 6-week high

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s stock exchanges resumed trading on Monday after an outage that halted trading for several hours on Friday afternoon, with the country’s main stock index edging up to a nearly six-week high as financials and industrials rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 15,684.26, shortly after the open. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)