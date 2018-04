TORONTO, April 27 (Reuters) - The TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and other exchanges, said on Friday that it was experiencing trading issues on all its exchange platforms and was investigating the matter.

“Please be aware that TMX equity markets are experiencing issues with trading, all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges,” the company said on its official Twitter account. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in TORONTO; Editing by Dan Grebler)