TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and the Federal Reserve signaled growing confidence in the U.S. economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.92 points, or 0.38 percent, at 15,675.28. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Peter Cooney)