CANADA STOCKS-Energy, healthcare shares pull down TSX

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, as a decline in oil prices dragged down energy shares, along with a drop in healthcare stocks.

* The energy sector dropped 1.0 percent as U.S. crude prices were down 2 percent per barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.1 percent per barrel.

* The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices slipped and global risk appetite remained in check.

* Nine of the index’s eleven major sectors were lower, led by declines in the healthcare sector, which fell 3.8 percent.

* Cannabis producer Aphria Inc plunged 4.6 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Canopy Growth Co , which was down 4 percent.

* At 10:23 a.m. ET (15:23 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 37.77 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,117.73.

* In a bright spot, Bombardier Inc surged 21 percent, the most on the TSX, after the company received a contract for its double-deck trains worth $291 million.

* Barrick Gold Corp, soon to become the world’s largest bullion miner, was up marginally after the company announced on Friday it interested in adding more copper assets as long as the red metal is accompanied by bullion.

* On the TSX, 114 issues were higher, while 127 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio to the downside, with volumes touching 55.03 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier, Aurora Cannabis and Crescent Point Energy Corp .

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and 31 new lows, with total volume touching 78.91 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by James Emmanuel)