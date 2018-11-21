CANADA STOCKS-Energy, materials shares fuel TSX gain

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose in a broad-based rally on Wednesday, as oil prices rebounded from one-year lows boosting energy shares, while higher gold prices aided gains in shares of precious metal miners.

* The energy sector rose 1.8 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 2.4 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 1.7 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, gained 1.3 percent as gold further rose on a softer dollar, boosting shares of precious metal miners.

* All 11 of Canada’s major sectors were higher, led by the healthcare sector’s 3.4 percent gain.

* At 20:29 a.m. ET (14:59 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 119.11 points, or 0.8 percent, at 14,996.11.

* However, domestic data showed that Canadian wholesale trade edged up by 0.5 percent in September from August, as weaker sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector led the fall.

* Bombardier Inc rose 5 percent, the most on the TSX, after the planemaker said it would cut 490 jobs at its Belfast operations.

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd was the second biggest gainer on the TSX, up 5.6 percent.

* On the TSX, 208 issues were higher, while 29 issues declined for a 7.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with volume touching 36.85 million shares.

* Ensign Energy Services fell 1.5 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Alaris Royalty , down 1.2 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Aurora Cannabis and Crescent Point Energy Corp

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there was one new 52-week high and 24 new lows, with total volume touching 53.63 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by James Emmanuel)