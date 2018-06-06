CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares drag TSX lower as oil prices slip

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks that slipped due to lower oil prices.

* At 10:12 a.m. ET (1412 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.24 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,099.01.

* The energy sector slipped 0.4 percent as oil prices fell on increasing signs that Saudi Arabia and other big crude producers may raise supply to balance a surge in demand during the peak U.S. summer driving season.

* Eight of the index’s eleven major sectors were lower, led by the energy group.

* The industrials sector slid 0.4 percent led by declines in the shares of Canadian National Railway. The railroad operator said it would invest C$340 million in British Columbia.

* Economic data showed Canada’s trade deficit shrank to a six-month low, as exports climbed to a record high and imports dropped.

* The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on smaller-than-expected trade deficit data and as the greenback broadly fell.

* Monthly Canadian building permits sunk by most in five months in April, another piece of economic data showed.

* On the NAFTA front, Mexico’s economy minister said he expects a better than 50 percent chance of reaching an agreement this year.

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 111 issues declined for a 1.06-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 10.20 million shares traded.

* Steady gold prices lifted stocks of precious metal miners, led by 3 percent rise in Alacer Gold Corp and 2.2 percent gain in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

* The biggest drag on the TSX was Dream Global REIT , which slipped 2.9 percent following an equity offering.

* The second biggest decliner on the TSX was Hudson’s Bay Co , down 2.0 percent, after analysts cut price targets following dismal first-quarter results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were of cannabis firms Aurora Cannabis, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd and Canopy Growth Co.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 18.61 million shares.

* U.S. President Donald Trump may seek separate talks with Canada and Mexico in a bid to get individual trade deals with the two countries, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)