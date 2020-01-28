CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares help TSX rise amid coronavirus fears

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session, helped by gains in energy stocks which got a boost from higher oil prices.

* The main index posted its worst day in nearly four months on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak in China raised growth concerns.

* The coronavirus, which originated in China, has killed over 100 people so far and spread across the world and rattled financial markets.

* The energy sector climbed 1% as oil prices steadied after a five-day losing streak.

* The healthcare sector rose 3%, the most among nine major sectors trading higher.

* The top percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Corp, which jumped about 8%, after RBC upgraded the stock to “outperform”.

* Cronos Group and Aurora Cannabis Inc climbed at least 3%.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.24 points, or 0.15%, at 17,468.76.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 143 issues were higher, while 84 issues declined for a 1.70-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.79 million shares traded.

* Superior Plus Corp fell 6.7%, the most on the TSX, after the firm said it would not proceed with the sale of its specialty chemicals business.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were StageZero Life Sciences, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp, Royal Bank of Canada.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 29.18 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)