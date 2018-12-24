CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares pull down TSX

Dec 24(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by losses in energy companies and as investors fled riskier assets to take refuge in gold amid worsening global economy.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index was down 60.5 points, or 0.43 percent, at 13,874.94.

* TSX, which was down for its fourth straight session, fell to its lowest level in over two-and-a-half years.

* All but one of the index’s 11 major sectors were lower, with energy sector lead losers by shedding 0.9 percent, and only the material sector gained.

* Weighing on energy stocks was a decline in oil prices, which were in line with another fall across global stock markets.

* U.S. crude prices were down 1.5 percent, while Brent crude lost 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, housing precious metal miners, added 0.7 percent after the price of gold rose as global growth fears boosted the appeal of the metal viewed as a safer bet.

* On the TSX, 66 issues were higher, while 168 issues declined for a 2.55-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volumes touching 15.91 million shares.

* Top percentage gainer on the TSX was shares of Spin Master Corp, which climbed 6.2 percent after BMO raised its rating for the company’s stock to “outperform”.

* Second biggest percentage gainer was shares of gold miner OceanaGold Corp, which rose 3.9 percent along with a gain in the price of gold.

* Cascades Inc fell 11.9 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by a 4.8 percent decline in Aurora Cannabis .

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were of Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 56 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were eight new 52-week highs and 233 new lows, with total volume touching 25.97 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)