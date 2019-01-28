CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares pull down TSX

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as shares of energy companies were pressured by a decline in oil prices after U.S. companies added rigs, a signal that crude output may rise further.

* The energy sector shed 1.7 percent, the most among the 6 major sectors in the red, as U.S. crude prices fell 2.9 percent per barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.3 percent.

* SNC-Lavalin Group plunged 19.7 percent, the most on the main index and pushed industrials 1.5 percent lower.

* The construction and engineering firm cut its forecast for full-year 2018 profit, citing a problem with a project in its mining and metallurgy unit, as well as ongoing trading challenges in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.86 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,284.19.

* The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, pulling back from its highest in more than two weeks as oil prices fell and investors grew more concerned over China’s economy.

* Global stocks were pressured by a second straight monthly fall in profits for China’s industrial firms.

* On the TSX, 79 issues were higher, while 155 issues declined for a 1.96-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volume touching 16.91 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Iamgold Corp and Alamos Gold Inc.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Critical Control Energy Services Corp, Aurora Cannabis, and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 10 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 35.15 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)