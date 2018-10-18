CANADA STOCKS-Energy shares pull main index lower

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday as energy shares took a hit from a second day of decline in oil prices.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index edged down 64.11 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,465.79.

* Energy shares fell 1.3 percent as the fourth weekly increase in U.S. crude inventories raised concerns of oversupply.

* U.S. crude and Brent crude prices lost 1.6 percent, each.

* Oil and gas company, Gran Tierra Energy, fell 3.6 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Nuvista Energy, down 3.0 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.5 percent as nickel price hit a one-month low, while copper and lead prices declined, as investors worried about Chinese growth and higher U.S. interest rates.

* The financials sector edged down 0.2 percent while the industrials sector fell 0.6 percent.

* The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on falling oil prices, while domestic data showed that non-farm payroll jobs rose for the eighth consecutive month.

* On the TSX, 50 issues were higher, while 184 issues declined for a 3.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with traded volume at 8.47 million shares.

* Amid a few bright spots, Canada added 28,800 jobs in September, helped by a pickup in hiring in the trade, education and health care industries, according to an ADP report.

* Top percentage gainer on the TSX was Centerra Gold , which rose 4.1 percent after Canaccord Genuity raised its rating for the gold miner’s shares to “buy”.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Royal Nickel .

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 13 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were one new 52-week high and 19 new lows, with total volume touching 15.08 million shares. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)