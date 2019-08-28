CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks help TSX advance despite recession worries

(Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as gains in energy companies offset losses stemming from renewed fears of a recession.

* At 10:02 a.m. ET (14:02 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.71 points, or 0.14%, at 16,206.3.

* World stocks slipped as the U.S. yield curve, a closely watched recession indicator, inverted further amid growing worries over the impact of a protracted trade war.

* Seven of the index’s 11 major sectors were higher, led by a 1.1% gain in the energy sector which rose on the back of higher oil prices.

* U.S. crude prices were up 2.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.0%.

* The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector fell 0.4%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 19.49 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mag Silver Corp, which jumped 4.5% and Crescent Point Energy Corp , which rose 4.4%.

* Cronos Group Inc fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was CannTrust Holdings, down 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy, Sun Life Financial Inc and Belo Sun Mining, up 1.1%.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and five new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 56 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows, with total volume of 33.13 million shares. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)