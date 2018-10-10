CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lead declines in Canada's main index

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, driven by a drop in energy stocks as oil prices slipped.

* All 11 of Canada’s major sectors were down, led by the energy sector’s 1.8 percent decline.

* U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 percent per barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9 percent.

* A 1.1 percent drop in the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals, miners and fertilizer companies, also weighed on the market.

* At 9:56 a.m. ET (13:56 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 143.3 points, or 0.9 percent, at 15,710.75.

* Concerns of a slowing global economy weighed on equity markets after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its global GDP forecasts for the first time in two years on Tuesday, sending U.S. 10-year bond yields to multi-year highs.

* The financials sector dropped 0.4 percent and the industrials group fell 1.7 percent.

* On the TSX, 19 issues were higher, while 225 issues declined for a 11.84-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 31.77 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Parkland Fuel , which jumped 6.6 percent after the marketer of petroleum products said it would buy a 75 percent stake in privately held SOL Investments and its units for C$1.57 billion.

* Celestica rose 5.4 percent and was the second biggest gainer on the main index after the electronics manufacturer entered a deal to buy Impakt Holdings for $329 million.

* Apparel retailer Canada Goose fell 7 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Westjet Airlines, down 4.9 percent.

* Aurora Cannabis and Bombardier were among the most heavily traded stocks

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and 30 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and 91 new lows, with total volume of 53.13 million shares. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)