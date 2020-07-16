CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX lower as OPEC+ agrees to ease supply curbs

July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped on Thursday, weighed by the energy sector as oil prices fell after OPEC and other producers including Russia agreed to ease supply curbs from August.

* The energy sector dropped 1.2% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.2% a barrel and Brent crude lost 0.7%.

* Also pressuring the index, the materials sector fell 0.5% after gold prices dipped as the dollar firmed.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.31 points, or 0.52%, at 15,980.02.

* Air Canada fell 5.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by Bausch Health Companies Inc, down 3.1%.

* In a bright spot, data showed Canada added 1,042,900 jobs in June as business reopened after shutdowns related to COVID-19, led by hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Jamieson Wellness Inc, which jumped 2%, and Corus Entertainment Inc, which rose 1.2%.

* On the TSX, 46 issues were higher, while 171 issues declined for a 3.72-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 7.54 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada, Bombardier Inc and Karora Resources Inc.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 18.05 million shares.