CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks push TSX lower as weak oil prices weigh

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, hurt by energy stocks that fell after crude prices dropped on doubts over a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

* Oil edged further below $45 a barrel on Friday pressured by doubts about a demand recovery and rising supply.

* The energy sector dropped 0.6% as U.S. crude and Brent crude prices lost about 0.5% each.

* At 09:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 68.49 points, or 0.41%, at 16,461.57.

* Limiting losses on the index was data that showed Canadian manufacturing sales rose by a record 20.7% in June as many factories operated at a much higher capacity than in May.

* The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor caution about taking on more risk offset stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data.

* The materials sector, which includes precious metal miners, lost 0.8% as gold futures slipped.

* On the TSX, 47 issues were higher, while 168 issues declined for a 3.57-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Spin Master Corp, which jumped 4.2%, after Jefferies raised its target price on the children’s entertainment company.

* Specialty packaging company Intertape Polymer Group , which rose 2.7%, after BMO raised its price target on the stock.

* The largest decliners were Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, down 4.1%, and Sienna Senior Living Inc, down 2.7%, after the companies reported their quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global, Enbridge and Magna International .

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 35.96 million shares.