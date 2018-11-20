CANADA STOCKS-Energy, tech shares pull down TSX

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, driven by a plunge in energy shares on the back of a drop in oil prices, along with a rout in global markets after technology shares slipped on iPhone demand concerns.

* The energy sector dipped 2.3 percent and is on pace to post its fourth consecutive session of losses.

* The technology sector’s 2.7 percent plunge also weighed on the main index.

* Signs of slowing demand for the Apple’s flagship iPhones have wide-ranging implications for technology and internet companies at a time when investors are fretting over peaking corporate earnings, rising borrowing costs, and a global economy weighed down by trade tensions.

* Lower oil and a sell-off in stocks worldwide sent the Canadian dollar to its lowest in five days against a broadly stronger U.S. counterpart.

* At 10:15 a.m. ET (15:15 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 260.45 points, or 1.73 percent, at 14,810.56.

* Ten of the index’s eleven major sectors were lower, led by the healthcare sector’s 3.9 percent dip, hurt by declines in shares of cannabis producers.

* On the TSX, 27 issues were higher, while 216 issues declined for a 8.00-to-1 ratio to the downside, with volume touching 35.39 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Alaris Royalty, which rose 3.5 percent after the company announced an increase in annual dividends.

* Nevsun Resources Ltd, which rose 1.5 percent, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 6.5 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest loser was Baytex Energy Corp, down 5.4 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier B , Aurora Cannabis, and Royal Nickel.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 16 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were one new 52-week high and 77 new lows, with total volume touching 57.55 million shares. (Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh Editing by James Emmanuel)