CANADA STOCKS-Falling crude prices drag TSX futures lower

Dec 14(Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday, as oil prices fell after China reported slower economic growth, pointing to lower fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil importer.

China reported some of its slowest growth in retail sales and industrial output in years, highlighting the risks of its trade dispute with the United States.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.62 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 32.71 points, or 0.22 percent, to 14,750.35 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.84 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.87 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.01 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Detour Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to hold from buy

Empire Company Ltd: RBC raises price target to C$30 from C$29

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1238.9; -0.39 percent

US crude: $52.24; -0.65 percent

Brent crude: $60.94; -0.83 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.7 pct

0830 Retail sales mm for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Nov: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail control for Nov: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Retail sales YoY for Nov: Prior 4.57 pct

0915 Industrial production mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Nov: Expected 78.6 pct; Prior 78.4 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0915 Industrial production YoY for Nov: Prior 4.11 pct

0945 Markit composite flash PMI for Dec: Prior 54.7

0945 Markit manufacturing PMI flash for Dec: Expected 55.1; Prior 55.3

0945 Markit services PMI flash for Dec: Expected 54.7; Prior 54.7

1000 Business inventories mm for Oct: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

1000 Retail inventories Ex-Auto Rev for Oct: Prior 0.7 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)