CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip as Turkish currency crisis roils global markets

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index futures fell on Monday as ripple effects of the Turkish currency crisis continued to affect global markets, with investors seeking safety in government bonds and the dollar.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent.
The next chief executive of Air-France-KLM must not be beholden to external interests, said a senior French pilot on the group’s board of directors, criticizing the possible choice of Air Canada’s chief operating officer as preferred candidate.
Cineplex Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$32 from C$33
Stuart Olson Inc: CIBC cuts price target to C$8 from C$8.50
Hudbay Minerals Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$11 from C$13
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,207.1; -0.98 pct
US crude: $67.31; -0.47 pct
Brent crude: $72.68; -0.18 pct
LME 3-month copper: $6,114; -1.23 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)