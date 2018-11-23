CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as oil prices fall; trade talks in focus

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday amid a fall in oil prices and ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks next week.

The leaders of the world’s two largest economies are expected to hold talks during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires next week as their trade ties become increasingly fraught.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.23 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

October Consumer Price Index data and September retail sales data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 3.44 points, or 0.02 percent, lower at 15,091.58, on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.57 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.48 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Biosyent Inc: Raymond James cuts target price to C$11.00 from C$12.50

Cardinal Energy Ltd: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer

Entrec Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$0.20 from C$0.25

Tervita Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$13.5 from C$12.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1221.6; -0.52 percent

US crude: $52.2; -4.45 percent

Brent crude: $60.99; -2.57 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Nov: Prior 54.9

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 55.7; Prior 55.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected 54.9; Prior 54.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory