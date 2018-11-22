CANADA STOCKS-Futures down as oil prices slip

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday as oil prices fell due to an increase in U.S. crude oil inventories.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.12 percent at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 218.02 points, or 1.47 percent, at 15,095.02, on Wednesday.

U.S. debt and equity markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will have a shortened session on Friday. Stocks ended near the day’s lows on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

Canada’s federal government is considering a proposal from its main oil producing province of Alberta to share the cost of buying rail cars to move oil stuck in the region because of a lack of pipeline capacity, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Canada’s Centerra Gold has promised Kyrgyzstan’s government that it will produce at least 15.5 tonnes of gold at the giant Kumtor mine this year, the Kyrgyz prime minister’s press service said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cardinal Energy Ltd: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperformer

Entrec Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$0.20 from C$0.25

Tervita Corp: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$13.5 from C$12.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1228.9; +0.07 percent

US crude: $54.2; -0.79 percent

Brent crude: $63.28; -0.32 percent

