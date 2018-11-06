CANADA STOCKS-Futures down on decline in oil prices

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged down on Tuesday as energy shares fell on the back of decline in oil prices.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.07 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

The United States temporarily relaxed restrictions on Iran’s top oil importers.

Building permits data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX closed up 98.42 points, or 0.65 percent, to 15,217.70 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent at 6:58 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.36 percent.

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters Corp on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in third-quarter earnings and said it was on track for a solid 2018 and a better performance in 2019.

Randgold Resources said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 25 percent on the previous quarter, helped by lower costs, a day before its shareholders vote on a $6.1 billion tie-up with Barrick Gold.

Canadian fertiliser and farm supplies dealer Nutrien Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, driven by strong demand for its potash fertilizers.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Baytex Energy Corp: Raymond James raises rating to outperform from market perform

Dorel Industries Inc: TD Securities raises ratings to hold from reduce

Interfor Corp: CIBC raises rating to outperform from neutral

Sleep Country Canada Holdings: CIBC cuts rating to neutral from outperform

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: CIBC raises to rating outperform from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 6:59 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1236.5; rose 0.34 percent

US crude: $62.69; fell 0.65 percent

Brent crude: $72.51; fell 0.9 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Sep: Expected 7.100 mln; Prior 7.136 mln

