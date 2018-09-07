CANADA STOCKS-Futures down on trade war fears

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada’s main stock index on Friday on fears over an escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China.

The public comment period on the United States’ proposal to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports passed at 0400 GMT on Friday. The tariffs could now go into effect at any moment and China is expected to retaliate if Washington launches any new measures.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Canadian negotiators pushed ahead in grinding talks to rescue the North American Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, but a few stubborn issues stood in the way of a deal, including dairy quotas.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.28 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Unemployment data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while August’s purchasing activity data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX fell 36.63 points, or 0.23 percent, to 16,100.94 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent.

TOP STORIES

U.S. and Canadian negotiators pushed ahead in grinding talks to rescue the North American Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, but a few stubborn issues stood in the way of a deal, including dairy quotas, protection for Canadian media companies, and how to resolve future trade disputes.

Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp said on Thursday it does not plan to revise its hostile bid for fellow base-metal miner Nevsun Resources Ltd after it was trumped by a C$1.86 billion offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd .

Canada’s TELUS Health is joining forces with London-based AI company Babylon to bring virtual medical services, including video consultations, to Canadians who do not have a family doctor or are in rural locations far from a surgery.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Maxar Technologies Ltd: CIBC cuts target price to C$69 from C$82.50

Transcontinental Inc: Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$28 from C$29

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,202.3; +0.28 pct

U.S. crude: $67.91; +0.21 pct

Brent crude: $76.70; +0.26 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0730 Non-farm payrolls for Aug: Expected 191,000; Prior 157,000

0815 Private payrolls for Aug: Expected 190,000; Prior 170,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Aug: Expected 24,000; Prior 37,000

0830 Government payrolls for Aug: Prior -13,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Aug: Expected 3.8 pct; Prior 3.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Average earnings yy for Aug: Expected 2.7 pct; Prior 2.7 pct

0945 Average work week hours for Aug: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0945 Labor force participation for Aug: Prior 62.9 pct

1000 U6 Underemployment for Aug: Prior 7.5 pct

1000 ECRI Weekly Index for Aug: Prior 147.3

1000 ECRI weekly annualized for Aug: Prior -0.2 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting By Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)