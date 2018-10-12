CANADA STOCKS-Futures edge higher as global stocks rebound

Oct 12 (Friday) - Stock futures for Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday, tracking global equity markets, which bounced back after a sharp selloff this week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index fell 200.27 points, or 1.29 percent, at 15,317.13 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.9 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.0 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.6 percent.

Air Transat could expand a partnership deal with the airline arm of British tourism group Thomas Cook to include codesharing and interlining, the boss of the Canadian carrier said.

Enbridge Inc on Thursday said a 30-inch natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia has become operational after being shut down due to a fire in an adjacent line, which led to supply disruptions in the U.S. state of Washington.

Cannabis producer Aphria Inc posted a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by gains from its investments in Liberty Health Sciences and Hiku Brands Co.

Cenovus Energy Inc: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$17 from C$18

Element Fleet Management Corp: Raymond James raises rating to strong buy from outperform.

Gold futures: $1221.3; -0.31 percent

US crude: $71.56; +0.83 percent

Brent crude: $80.68; +0.52 percent

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 University of Michigan Sentiment Preliminary for Oct: Expected 100.4; Prior 100.1

1000 University of Michigan Conditions Preliminary for Oct: Expected 115.8; Prior 115.2

1000 University of Michigan Expectations Preliminary for Oct: Expected 90.0; Prior 90.5

1000 University of Michigan 1 year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 2.7 pct

1000 University of Michigan 5-year inflation preliminary for Oct: Prior 2.5 pct

